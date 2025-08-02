Watch: DIU and partisans blew up a minibus with Kadyrov's supporters in Melitopol

In Melitopol, temporarily occupied by the Russians, five fighters of the “Akhmat” unit were killed in a minibus explosion on August 2.
DIU and partisans killed 5 Kadyrov supporters in Melitopol
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
Two invaders who were in a nearby car were also wounded, and a mobile electronic warfare complex was destroyed.
