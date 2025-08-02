Watch: DIU and partisans blew up a minibus with Kadyrov's supporters in Melitopol
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: DIU and partisans blew up a minibus with Kadyrov's supporters in Melitopol

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

In Melitopol, temporarily occupied by the Russians, five fighters of the “Akhmat” unit were killed in a minibus explosion on August 2.

Points of attention

  • An explosion in Melitopol led to the demise of 5 Kadyrov supporters from the Akhmat unit, showcasing the effectiveness of operations against the enemy group.
  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a successful operation carried out by DIU and partisans in targeting Kadyrov's supporters.
  • The operation resulted in the death of 5 enemies, injury to 2 individuals, and destruction of a mobile electronic warfare system.

DIU and partisans killed 5 Kadyrov supporters in Melitopol

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

A successful operation by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the resistance movement — today, on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol, a minibus with fighters from the "Akhmat" occupation unit inside exploded. As a result of the detonation, all five passengers died.

Two invaders who were in a nearby car were also wounded, and a mobile electronic warfare complex was destroyed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Dronocide". The DIU reported on the operation to destroy Russian UAV operators
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Operation “Dronocide”
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU liquidated three Russian UAV operators in the occupied Kherson region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
a car
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: a DIU special forces officer single-handedly restrained the assault of five Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
a DIU fighter

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?