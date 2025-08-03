Watch: Panic is growing in Russia over a new large-scale "bavovna"

The authorities of the aggressor country, Russia, confirm that they again tried to repel the attack of Ukrainian drones. The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose the exact number of drones, but assures that it was able to neutralize 93 of them. It is known that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Sochi as a result of a drone attack.

“Bavovna” in Russia on August 3 — first details

According to the Russian authorities, an oil depot is on fire near the Sochi airport (Adler airport — ed.).

According to local residents, this time the Rosneft-Kubannefteproduct oil depot is on fire.

Sochi Airport previously announced the suspension of operations.

A fuel tank exploded at an oil depot in the Adler district, said Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin. Share

It later became known that the drone attack began after 2 a.m. local time, with more than 20 explosions heard in Sochi.

Local authorities claim that one tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters of petroleum products is on fire."

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defenses shot down: