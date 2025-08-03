Watch: Panic is growing in Russia over a new large-scale "bavovna"

The authorities of the aggressor country, Russia, confirm that they again tried to repel the attack of Ukrainian drones. The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose the exact number of drones, but assures that it was able to neutralize 93 of them. It is known that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Sochi as a result of a drone attack.
Points of attention
- Local authorities confirm the drone attack started after 2 a.m. local time with multiple explosions heard in Sochi.
- Russian air defenses claim to have successfully intercepted drones over various regions, including the Black Sea, Voronezh, and Crimea.
“Bavovna” in Russia on August 3 — first details
According to the Russian authorities, an oil depot is on fire near the Sochi airport (Adler airport — ed.).
According to local residents, this time the Rosneft-Kubannefteproduct oil depot is on fire.
Sochi Airport previously announced the suspension of operations.
It later became known that the drone attack began after 2 a.m. local time, with more than 20 explosions heard in Sochi.
Local authorities claim that one tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters of petroleum products is on fire."
The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defenses shot down:
60 — over the Black Sea;
18 — over the Voronezh region,
7 — above Belgorodskaya,
3 — over Bryansk,
2 over Kursk,
1 each — over Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea.
