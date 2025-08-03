Watch: Panic is growing in Russia over a new large-scale "bavovna"
Category
Events
Publication date

Watch: Panic is growing in Russia over a new large-scale "bavovna"

“Bavovna” in Russia on August 3 — first details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The authorities of the aggressor country, Russia, confirm that they again tried to repel the attack of Ukrainian drones. The Russian Defense Ministry does not disclose the exact number of drones, but assures that it was able to neutralize 93 of them. It is known that a fire broke out at an oil depot in Sochi as a result of a drone attack.

Points of attention

  • Local authorities confirm the drone attack started after 2 a.m. local time with multiple explosions heard in Sochi.
  • Russian air defenses claim to have successfully intercepted drones over various regions, including the Black Sea, Voronezh, and Crimea.

“Bavovna” in Russia on August 3 — first details

According to the Russian authorities, an oil depot is on fire near the Sochi airport (Adler airport — ed.).

According to local residents, this time the Rosneft-Kubannefteproduct oil depot is on fire.

Sochi Airport previously announced the suspension of operations.

A fuel tank exploded at an oil depot in the Adler district, said Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin.

It later became known that the drone attack began after 2 a.m. local time, with more than 20 explosions heard in Sochi.

Local authorities claim that one tank with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters of petroleum products is on fire."

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that their air defenses shot down:

  • 60 — over the Black Sea;

  • 18 — over the Voronezh region,

  • 7 — above Belgorodskaya,

  • 3 — over Bryansk,

  • 2 over Kursk,

  • 1 each — over Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar Krai and occupied Crimea.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale "bavovna" in Russia. Drones hit an enemy substation
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 27 — first details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in Penza, Russia. Drones hit defense radio factory — video
Bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia. The main gas pipeline has stopped working — sources
Volgograd region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?