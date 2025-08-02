"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia. The main gas pipeline has stopped working — sources

In the Russian Federation, the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline has failed after explosions. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the Ukrainian special services.

Main gas pipeline in Volgograd region of Russia stopped working after explosions

According to sources, on August 2, the "Central Asia — Center" gas pipeline failed in the Volgograd region.

It is a gas pipeline system owned by Gazprom that transports natural gas from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia.

It is known that after reports of explosions, Russian emergency services went to the gas pipeline.

According to local residents, law enforcement agencies and repair crews are in the area of the village of Dynamivske, Nekhayivskyi district, Volgograd region, to eliminate the consequences of the explosion. Share

It is worth noting that this highway provides energy to such objects of the Russian military-industrial complex as the Demikhov Machine-Building Plant, the Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG (production complex No. 1), the Magnum-K ammunition manufacturing plant, and others.