"Bavovna" in the Volgograd region of the Russia. The main gas pipeline has stopped working — sources

In the Russian Federation, the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline has failed after explosions. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the Ukrainian special services.
- The Central Asia-Center gas pipeline in the Volgograd region of Russia has stopped working after explosions, causing significant losses to the Russian army and industrial enterprises.
- The pipeline transports natural gas from Turkmenistan to Russia via Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, owned by Gazprom.
- Emergency services are on site to assess and repair the damage caused by the explosions, with gas transportation suspended indefinitely.
Main gas pipeline in Volgograd region of Russia stopped working after explosions
According to sources, on August 2, the "Central Asia — Center" gas pipeline failed in the Volgograd region.
It is a gas pipeline system owned by Gazprom that transports natural gas from Turkmenistan through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan to Russia.
It is known that after reports of explosions, Russian emergency services went to the gas pipeline.
It is worth noting that this highway provides energy to such objects of the Russian military-industrial complex as the Demikhov Machine-Building Plant, the Russian Aircraft Corporation MIG (production complex No. 1), the Magnum-K ammunition manufacturing plant, and others.
Representatives of the Russian gas transportation company that supplies the Russian army are currently assessing the damage. It is reported that gas transportation through the Central Asia-Center gas pipeline in the Volgograd region has been suspended indefinitely.
