Minus 3 Russian radars. The DIU showed unique footage of the "demilitarization of Crimea" — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
radars
The Main Intelligence Directorate has released a video showing the destruction of military facilities in occupied Crimea. According to this data, combat drones of the "Ghost" special unit hit enemy radars in domes, a landing craft, and an air defense base on Ai-Petri.

  • The DIU showcased footage of the destruction of military facilities in Crimea, including the targeted strikes on Russian radars by combat drones.
  • Ukrainian special forces successfully destroyed enemy radars, landing craft, and air defense bases, leading to significant losses for Russian occupiers in Crimea.
  • The demilitarization of Crimea continues as the GUR's special unit conducts precise and effective missions to neutralize Russian military assets hidden in dome structures.

The demilitarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues — dodging the invaders' missiles, combat drones of the DIU special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Primary" successfully destroyed the enemy landing craft of project 02510 "BK-16", and also burned the Russian: radar "Nyebo-SVU", radar "Podlyot K-1", radar 96L6E.

According to the DIU, after serious losses to air defense facilities on the peninsula, caused, in particular, by the DIU's "Ghosts", the Russian occupiers in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures.

Another of these domes was hit by military intelligence special forces on Ai-Petri, where the Russians had located the air defense base of the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment (military unit 85683-A).

Додати до обраного
