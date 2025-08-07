Minus 3 Russian radars. The DIU showed unique footage of the "demilitarization of Crimea" — video

The Main Intelligence Directorate has released a video showing the destruction of military facilities in occupied Crimea. According to this data, combat drones of the "Ghost" special unit hit enemy radars in domes, a landing craft, and an air defense base on Ai-Petri.

The DIU showed unique footage of the destruction of enemy radars in Crimea

The demilitarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues — dodging the invaders' missiles, combat drones of the DIU special unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Primary" successfully destroyed the enemy landing craft of project 02510 "BK-16", and also burned the Russian: radar "Nyebo-SVU", radar "Podlyot K-1", radar 96L6E. Share

According to the DIU, after serious losses to air defense facilities on the peninsula, caused, in particular, by the DIU's "Ghosts", the Russian occupiers in Crimea began to hide their expensive military facilities in dome structures.