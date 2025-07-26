Su-27UB combat aircraft destroyed in Russian Armavir — DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
On the night of July 25-26, a combat training fighter of the Russian Armed Forces, the SU-27UB, caught fire at the Armavir airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.

Points of attention

  • An SU-27UB combat training fighter of the Russian Armed Forces was destroyed in a fire at Armavir airfield in Krasnodar Territory.
  • The incident occurred during the night of July 25-26, leading to the complete destruction of the aircraft used for training cadets of Krasnodar Aviation School.

Russian SU-27UB fighter jet destroyed in Armavir

The Main Intelligence Directorate reported the destruction of the enemy aircraft.

According to local residents, there is no communication in settlements near the airfield.

Armavir Airfield and its aircraft are used primarily for training cadets of the Krasnodar Aviation School.

Resistance to the Kremlin regime within Russia is growing. The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that every crime against the Ukrainian people will have due retribution. Glory to Ukraine!

