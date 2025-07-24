Watch: An-24 passenger plane crashes in Russia

On July 24, in the Amur region of Russia, contact was lost with an An-24 passenger plane with more than 40 people on board. The burning fuselage of the aircraft was later discovered.

An An-24 plane with over 40 passengers on board crashes in Russia

This was reported by the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

A Rosaviatsia Mi-8 helicopter discovered the burning fuselage of the aircraft. Rescuers are heading to the scene.

According to the state propaganda agency TASS, citing operational services, according to preliminary data, everyone on board died.

According to emergency services, the crash could have occurred due to a crew error during the approach in poor visibility.

The disappearance of the plane from radar was previously reported by the Russian state propaganda agency TASS, as well as the governor of the Amur Region, Vasily Orlov.

According to Orlov, a passenger plane flying from Blagoveshchensk to Tynda disappeared from radar. On board were 43 passengers, including 5 children, and 6 crew members.

Rescuers were sent to search for the aircraft. According to the operational services, the taiga is making it difficult to search for the plane, so the main work is being carried out from the air. The An-24 did not give any signals about a problem in the air.

Rosaviatsia stated that the plane belongs to Angara Airlines and reported that a search and rescue aircraft and a ground team from Tynda Airport were sent to search for it.

During the crash of the An-24 in the Amur region, the aircraft caught fire, the Center for Emergency Situations and Defense reported.