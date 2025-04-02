Watch: Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk region of Russia
Source:  online.ua

On the evening of April 2, it became known that a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber had crashed in Russia.

Points of attention

  • A Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation, resulting in the death of the pilot.
  • This strategic missile carrier costs almost $300 million.
  • During the fall, the plane hit a power line, causing two villages in the Irkutsk region to lose electricity.

The wreckage of a Tu-22M3 bomber: what is known

The Tu-22M3 strategic missile carrier crashed in the Irkutsk region, the crew ejected, and the pilot died.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

It should be noted that such a bomber costs almost $300 million.

Russian propaganda Telegram channels released a video from the scene.

The plane crashed in the Usolsky district of the Irkutsk region. According to locals, it happened near the village of Buret. First, they heard an explosion, then they saw a bright flash and fire.

The plane hit a power line during the fall. Electricity was cut off in two nearby villages.

The public also writes that part of the crew ejected.

