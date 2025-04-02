Watch: Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Irkutsk region of Russia

On the evening of April 2, it became known that a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber had crashed in Russia.

The wreckage of a Tu-22M3 bomber: what is known

The Tu-22M3 strategic missile carrier crashed in the Irkutsk region, the crew ejected, and the pilot died.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country.

It should be noted that such a bomber costs almost $300 million.

Russian propaganda Telegram channels released a video from the scene.

The plane crashed in the Usolsky district of the Irkutsk region. According to locals, it happened near the village of Buret. First, they heard an explosion, then they saw a bright flash and fire.

The plane hit a power line during the fall. Electricity was cut off in two nearby villages.