Special operation of the DIU. Explosions were heard on the territory of the anti-aircraft missile brigade in Afipsk, Russia — sources
Category
Events
Publication date

Special operation of the DIU. Explosions were heard on the territory of the anti-aircraft missile brigade in Afipsk, Russia — sources

bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of August 8, in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, as a result of the GUR operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a military unit of the 90th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Air Defense was attacked. ONLINE.UA learned about this from military intelligence sources.

Points of attention

  • An in-depth look into the DIU special operation targeting the 90th anti-aircraft missile brigade base in Afipsk, Russia.
  • Consequences of the explosions included the elimination of Russian servicemen, destruction of equipment, and the initiation of an 'anti-terrorist operation' in the area.
  • Intelligence sources revealed that the targeted military unit was involved in armed aggression against Ukraine, shedding light on the context of the attack.

DIU attacked the anti-aircraft missile brigade in Afipske

According to sources in the GUR, two explosions were heard near the checkpoint of the military unit, as a result of which at least 12 Russian servicemen were killed, dozens of occupiers were injured, and equipment was destroyed.

Afipskoye

Local media and social media immediately reported two explosions in the village of Afipske, and local special services cordoned off the area and introduced an "anti-terrorist operation" regime. A concentration of ambulances and emergency and special services vehicles was observed at the scene.

Social media posts

At the same time, in order to conceal the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, information was spread in the Russian information space that the cause of the explosion was allegedly a faulty gas cylinder equipment of the car. In parallel, the FSB is trying to remove mentions of the event in the media and social networks.

Social media posts

Sources in the GUR note that the 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, which was attacked as a result of a special operation, is participating in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporizhia directions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU revealed secret data about Russia's newest nuclear submarine cruiser
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New secret data from DIU
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Minus 3 Russian radars. The DIU showed unique footage of the "demilitarization of Crimea" — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
radars
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU hit an extremely expensive and unique target in Crimea
The DIU hit the radar of the latest Russian S-500 air defense system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?