Special operation of the DIU. Explosions were heard on the territory of the anti-aircraft missile brigade in Afipsk, Russia — sources

On the morning of August 8, in the village of Afipsky, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, as a result of the GUR operation of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a military unit of the 90th anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian Air Defense was attacked. ONLINE.UA learned about this from military intelligence sources.

DIU attacked the anti-aircraft missile brigade in Afipske

According to sources in the GUR, two explosions were heard near the checkpoint of the military unit, as a result of which at least 12 Russian servicemen were killed, dozens of occupiers were injured, and equipment was destroyed.

Local media and social media immediately reported two explosions in the village of Afipske, and local special services cordoned off the area and introduced an "anti-terrorist operation" regime. A concentration of ambulances and emergency and special services vehicles was observed at the scene.

At the same time, in order to conceal the fact of sabotage on the territory of the military unit, information was spread in the Russian information space that the cause of the explosion was allegedly a faulty gas cylinder equipment of the car. In parallel, the FSB is trying to remove mentions of the event in the media and social networks.

Sources in the GUR note that the 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, which was attacked as a result of a special operation, is participating in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporizhia directions.