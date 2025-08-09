Wаtch: The DIU showed spectacular footage of the destruction of Russian martyrs by the Nexus unit

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense showed how the Nexus unit destroys Russian drones with anti-drone weapons.

Nexus destroys Russian shaheeds

The masters of the Nexus GUR unit, which specializes in anti-drone warfare, ensure a no-fly zone for Russian invaders at the front.

They simply "cut off" the enemy's "wings" of reconnaissance and strike action in the sky.

Disarming Russian aerial reconnaissance assets and strike drones is an important component of Ukraine's success on the battlefield.

Previously, GUR drones hit one of Russia's most valuable radar stations in Crimea, the 98L6 Yenisei.