Wаtch: The DIU showed spectacular footage of the destruction of Russian martyrs by the Nexus unit
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The DIU
The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense showed how the Nexus unit destroys Russian drones with anti-drone weapons.

Points of attention

  • The Nexus unit of the DIU excels in anti-drone warfare, ensuring a no-fly zone for Russian invaders.
  • Disarming Russian aerial reconnaissance and strike drones is a key strategy for Ukraine's battlefield success.
  • The masters of the Nexus unit specialize in anti-drone warfare, cutting off the enemy's wings of reconnaissance and strike action in the sky.

Nexus destroys Russian shaheeds

The masters of the Nexus GUR unit, which specializes in anti-drone warfare, ensure a no-fly zone for Russian invaders at the front.

They simply "cut off" the enemy's "wings" of reconnaissance and strike action in the sky.

Disarming Russian aerial reconnaissance assets and strike drones is an important component of Ukraine's success on the battlefield.

Previously, GUR drones hit one of Russia's most valuable radar stations in Crimea, the 98L6 Yenisei.

