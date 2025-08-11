DIU cyber experts carried out a new large-scale attack on Russia's IT infrastructure — sources

Cyber experts of military intelligence have carried out another attack on the IT infrastructure of the aggressor state. This time, the Filanko group of companies, a large provider of Internet and hosting services, which provides services to over 20 thousand clients, including Beeline, MGTS, 24TV and the Russian security forces, came under attack. ONLINE.UA was informed about this by sources in the GUR,

DIU carried out a cyberattack on the Russian company Filanko

The attack resulted in the destruction of six hundred virtual machines, 24 hypervisors, 800 terabytes of data, 11 physical servers, 74 remote monitoring devices from the data center and 12 terabytes of sensor data, five physical servers in the office and 5 terabytes of data on them.

In addition, 3,100 switching equipment devices were taken out of service, including 37 service routers, core routers, and network edge routers.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence cyber experts "shaken out" wallets in the company's personal account worth 1.3 million US dollars. Share

They also defaced a website selling "alarm suitcases" for Russian security forces by publishing photos of destroyed Russian occupiers in Ukraine on the resource's main page.