Kremlin mouthpieces. DIU publishes data on 16 more Russian propagandists

The Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, updated the “Kremlin Mouthpieces” section on the War&Sanctions portal.

DIU published data on 16 more Russian propagandists

The database includes 16 more people who systematically work in the interests of Russian propaganda, spread disinformation, legitimize aggression against Ukraine, and raise funds for the needs of the Russian army.

Among those involved are journalists from Kremlin media, military personnel, authors of fake "documentaries," and administrators of hostile Telegram channels. Share

In particular, the following people were included in the Russian propagandists' database:

Olga Kiriy is a journalist for RT Documentary, author of the propaganda films "Azovstal" (2022), "I Blame Fascism" (2025), and "Ukraine's Toxic War."

Serhiy Georgiev is a military correspondent for RIA Novosti Krym, appointed as the so-called "ombudsman of the Kherson region" to ensure "simplification and acceleration of the integration of the region."

Renat Shavlo is a Russian propagandist and war correspondent, known under the pseudonym "Georgi Medvedev", who has been systematically working to justify and promote Russian aggression against Ukraine since 2014. He is the author of the Telegram channel "Medvedev's Notes" and the propaganda books "Mariupol. The Right to Truth" and "On the Military Road: Horlivka, Yasynuvata, Shebekino."

Pavel Kukushkin is a military corvette of the international brigade "Pyatnashka" within the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the author of the Telegram channel "WERE YOU THERE?".

The administrators of the Telegram channel "Archangel of Special Forces" are Yevgeny Zhulidov, a serviceman of the 45th Special Forces Brigade of the Airborne Forces, and his assistants: Yevgeny Aleinik, Tatyana Aksenenko, and Alesya Lankevych.

This is the seventh update since the section was launched in late 2023. In total, the section contains information on 136 mouthpieces of hostile information warfare.