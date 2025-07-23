DIU warns of new Russian attempts to discredit Ukraine in the world amid protests
DIU warns of new Russian attempts to discredit Ukraine in the world amid protests

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
The aggressor state Russia, in particular the Kremlin's special services and propagandists, are carefully and in-depth studying the situation inside Ukraine in order to use the protests related to the adoption of Law No. 12414 to undermine our state's ability to resist full-scale armed Russian aggression. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Points of attention

  • Russia, including its special services and propagandists, is actively studying the situation in Ukraine to undermine the country amidst protests.
  • Provocative actions and information influence are tools used by Russia to weaken and discredit Ukraine in the eyes of the world.
  • Ukraine is facing a genocidal war where Russia is attempting to destroy the state through various means.

DIU warns of new Russian attempts to discredit Ukraine

According to GUR estimates, Russia intends to discredit Ukraine in the world in order to weaken or destroy Western support for the armed struggle against the aggressor.

Inside Ukraine, Russia is considering opportunities to take advantage of public discontent in order to maximally aggravate the situation, using available resources of influence, in particular information resources.

To raise the level of protests, deepen the polarization and chaos of Ukrainian society, and, as a result, the loss of stability of the state during an existential war, provocative actions inspired by Moscow are not ruled out.

The General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recalls that the Ukrainian nation is in a genocidal war, in which the aggressor is trying by all means to destroy our state, and calls for moderation in assessments and actions.

We continue the fight! Our task is to not give Russia a single chance to realize its dirty intentions. Glory to Ukraine and its soldiers!

