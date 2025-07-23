The CPD debunked the Russian propaganda claim regarding the peaceful rally in Kyiv
Ukraine
The CPD debunked the Russian propaganda claim regarding the peaceful rally in Kyiv

Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Kyiv
Russian propagandists are spreading photos online purporting to be from yesterday's peaceful rally in Kyiv against the Rada's adoption of a law restricting the activities of the NABU and SAPO. However, these photos are fake - they show activists holding posters with symbols of the Russian invasion.

Points of attention

  • Russian propagandists created fake photos from a peaceful rally in Kyiv, spreading them online to change perceptions of Ukrainian activists.
  • The CPD confirmed that the photos are manipulated images with symbols of the Russian invasion, aimed at destabilizing Ukraine.
  • Efforts to spread rumors about the Security Service of Ukraine collecting information from protesters for rewards are part of a larger Russian disinformation campaign to sow division.

The CPD debunked Russian fakes regarding the peaceful rally in Kyiv

The Center for Countering Disinformation has verified the image and reports that it is a photoshopped image created to portray Ukrainians as being ready to surrender.

The real poster had a completely different inscription.

The Russians are also spreading rumors that the Security Service of Ukraine is allegedly collecting information about participants in the peaceful protest in Dnipro in exchange for a pizza delivery promo code and other “valuable rewards.” This information is not true.

Such an information campaign is another attempt by Russians to sow discord and division in Ukrainian society on sensitive topics.

