The Russians are once again spreading fake news about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, accusing Ukraine of allegedly shelling the territory of the ZNPP. Such statements appeared after reports of smoke near the plant and power outages in part of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.
Points of attention
- Russian fake news accusing Ukraine of shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been debunked by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
- Official sources confirmed that the smoke and power outage near the ZNPP were due to a forest fire at a safe distance from the plant.
- Ukraine continues to maintain stable operation of the ZNPP and uphold radiation safety standards despite the Russian occupation.
The Central Intelligence Agency debunked a Russian fake about the Zapad nuclear power plant and Ukraine
In fact, according to official information from the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA, this is a forest fire at a safe distance from the station site.
This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
At the same time, all lines connecting the ZNPP to the Ukrainian power system operate stably and guarantee radiation safety.
The Russian Federation is actively using disinformation about the Zheleznodorozhny NPP to discredit Ukraine, justify its own occupation of the nuclear facility, and impose a fake version of events on the world.
