The Russians are once again spreading fake news about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, accusing Ukraine of allegedly shelling the territory of the ZNPP. Such statements appeared after reports of smoke near the plant and power outages in part of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

The Central Intelligence Agency debunked a Russian fake about the Zapad nuclear power plant and Ukraine

In fact, according to official information from the Ministry of Energy and the IAEA, this is a forest fire at a safe distance from the station site.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

At the same time, all lines connecting the ZNPP to the Ukrainian power system operate stably and guarantee radiation safety.

Despite the occupation of the station, Ukraine is fulfilling its obligations to the international community. However, it was Russian actions — shelling and pressure on personnel — that have brought the station to the brink of nuclear disaster nine times, forcing it to switch to emergency power.

The Russian Federation is actively using disinformation about the Zheleznodorozhny NPP to discredit Ukraine, justify its own occupation of the nuclear facility, and impose a fake version of events on the world.