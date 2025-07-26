Western components of Russian weapons — DIU presented evidence to foreign diplomats

Experts from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented evidence to Ukrainian and foreign diplomats of the supply of Western components for the production of Russian weapons.
Points of attention
- Specialists from the Defense Ministry of Ukraine unveiled evidence of Western components in Russian weapons during a presentation to foreign diplomats.
- The War&Sanctions analytical platform was introduced to track Western components in Russian weapons effectively.
- Samples of captured Russian weapons and numerous Western electronic components were displayed to foreign consuls and Ukrainian ambassadors.
DIU presented evidence of Western components in Russian weapons
During a special event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for honorary consuls of foreign states and Ukrainian ambassadors, specialists of the Military Development and Research Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented diplomats with samples of captured Russian weapons and numerous electronic components of Western production, which continue to arrive in the Russian Federation despite sanctions.
It is noted that in the "Weapon Components" section of this portal, an electronic database of new samples researched by GUR specialists and colleagues from research institutions is regularly published.
During this event, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga noted that increasing pressure on the Russian Federation and its allies was among the main priorities of diplomatic activity.
Recall that one Russian X-101 missile can contain up to 250 Western-made components.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-