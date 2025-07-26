Western components of Russian weapons — DIU presented evidence to foreign diplomats
Ukraine
Western components of Russian weapons — DIU presented evidence to foreign diplomats

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Experts from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented evidence to Ukrainian and foreign diplomats of the supply of Western components for the production of Russian weapons.

  • Specialists from the Defense Ministry of Ukraine unveiled evidence of Western components in Russian weapons during a presentation to foreign diplomats.
  • The War&Sanctions analytical platform was introduced to track Western components in Russian weapons effectively.
  • Samples of captured Russian weapons and numerous Western electronic components were displayed to foreign consuls and Ukrainian ambassadors.

DIU presented evidence of Western components in Russian weapons

During a special event of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for honorary consuls of foreign states and Ukrainian ambassadors, specialists of the Military Development and Research Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine presented diplomats with samples of captured Russian weapons and numerous electronic components of Western production, which continue to arrive in the Russian Federation despite sanctions.

In addition, military intelligence experts presented the War&Sanctions analytical platform, a digital tool that allows for effective tracking of Western components in Russian weapons and counteracting the circumvention of sanctions imposed on the aggressor state.

It is noted that in the "Weapon Components" section of this portal, an electronic database of new samples researched by GUR specialists and colleagues from research institutions is regularly published.

During this event, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga noted that increasing pressure on the Russian Federation and its allies was among the main priorities of diplomatic activity.

Only systematic interaction of security and diplomatic structures will allow us to cut off the supply of critical components for enemy weapons and stop the genocidal war unleashed against the Ukrainian people.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Recall that one Russian X-101 missile can contain up to 250 Western-made components.

