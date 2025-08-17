The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that on August 16, their soldiers conducted a new operation in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region. They successfully destroyed the BC compound and Russian invaders, whom the aggressor country had transferred to the Zaporizhia Front.

What is known about the new success of DIU

As reported by Ukrainian intelligence officers, a loud explosion thundered at the moment an enemy truck with personnel arrived at the occupiers' deployment point in the industrial zone near Korvatskyi Passage in Melitopol.

Thanks to this operation, it was possible to destroy at least 6 Russian invaders from among the marines, as well as the crew of a UAV of the so-called Kadyrov battalion “Ahmad-Vostok”.

What is important to understand is that the exact number of irretrievable and sanitary losses of the Russian invaders is being established.

In addition, it is noted that as a result of the explosion, an ammunition depot also caught fire, and the sounds of a secondary detonation were heard.