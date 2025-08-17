DIU successfully destroyed the BC warehouse and the occupiers in Melitopol — video
Ukraine
DIU successfully destroyed the BC warehouse and the occupiers in Melitopol — video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the new success of DIU
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reports that on August 16, their soldiers conducted a new operation in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region. They successfully destroyed the BC compound and Russian invaders, whom the aggressor country had transferred to the Zaporizhia Front.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Military Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed by the aggressors.
  • This latest success highlights the ongoing efforts to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and hold those responsible for aggression in the region accountable.

What is known about the new success of DIU

As reported by Ukrainian intelligence officers, a loud explosion thundered at the moment an enemy truck with personnel arrived at the occupiers' deployment point in the industrial zone near Korvatskyi Passage in Melitopol.

Thanks to this operation, it was possible to destroy at least 6 Russian invaders from among the marines, as well as the crew of a UAV of the so-called Kadyrov battalion “Ahmad-Vostok”.

What is important to understand is that the exact number of irretrievable and sanitary losses of the Russian invaders is being established.

In addition, it is noted that as a result of the explosion, an ammunition depot also caught fire, and the sounds of a secondary detonation were heard.

The occupiers sent four ambulances to the scene. The Military Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime. Glory to Ukraine! — says the official statement of the military intelligence.

