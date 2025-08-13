1,200 North Korean soldiers will soon arrive in Kurshchyna — DIU

North Korea continues to provide military support to Russia, where about 11,000 North Korean troops are already stationed and new groups are expected to arrive.
Points of attention
- North Korea is sending additional troops to Russia, with 6,000 soldiers expected to arrive for demining and engineering work in Kurshchyna.
- The cooperation between Russia and North Korea provides North Korea with valuable experience in modern warfare, including the use of advanced technologies like FPV drones and artillery systems.
- The deployment of North Korean troops in the European part of Russia, particularly in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, highlights the strategic importance of their presence.
North Korea sends new soldiers to the Russian army
This was reported by Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to the deputy head of the GUR, there is an agreement between Russia and the DPRK to send another 6,000 North Korean military personnel who will carry out demining work, engineering work, restore infrastructure, etc.
According to Skibitsky, for North Korea, the main result of such cooperation is gaining experience in modern combat operations.
This is a modern war, a modern conflict. And in addition to Russia and Ukraine, North Korea is now being added here. For the region — Japan, South Korea, even China, other countries — North Korea is now one of the most knowledgeable countries in modern military conflict. In particular — in the use of FPV drones, other drones, combining them with artillery systems, conducting reconnaissance, tactics of using units in assault operations, and so on. This is a very significant experience for North Korea.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-