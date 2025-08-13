1,200 North Korean soldiers will soon arrive in Kurshchyna — DIU

North Korea continues to provide military support to Russia, where about 11,000 North Korean troops are already stationed and new groups are expected to arrive.

North Korea sends new soldiers to the Russian army

This was reported by Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

They (North Korean military — ed.) continue to be in the Kursk region, in general — in the European part of Russia. They remain at the training grounds where these four brigades were created. This is about 11 thousand servicemen. And it is clearly defined that their main area of responsibility is the Kursk and Belgorod regions. We have seen this both in terms of combat use and in terms of their presence in this particular region. Vadym Skibitsky Deputy Head of the GUR

According to the deputy head of the GUR, there is an agreement between Russia and the DPRK to send another 6,000 North Korean military personnel who will carry out demining work, engineering work, restore infrastructure, etc.

We are expecting the arrival of the first batch, about 1,200 North Korean military personnel, specifically in the Kursk region. Share

According to Skibitsky, for North Korea, the main result of such cooperation is gaining experience in modern combat operations.