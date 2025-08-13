DIU learned about a new serious problem for the Russian army

The aggressor country Russia is facing problems in the production of Kh-59 missiles. What is important to understand is that, first of all, it concerns the creation of radar homing heads.

What's wrong with Russia's Kh-59 missiles?

Ukrainian intelligence agencies publish data on 116 enterprises involved in the production of the Kh-59M2/M2A aircraft missile.

GUR draws attention to the fact that about 50 companies (40%) from this list have not yet been subject to sanctions by any country in the world.

Despite this, the aggressor country is already experiencing serious problems with the implementation of state defense orders.

The constant shortage of domestic and foreign component base, limited production capacity, and schedule disruptions force Russian enterprises to regularly report failure to meet the pace and deadlines for missile production.

As it turned out, the Russians are actively resorting to cannibalism of their own old systems — they are disassembling and adapting old P95 engines and homing head components.

There have been cases where large-sized mock-ups were installed on Kh-59 missiles instead of active radar homing heads (ARGSN). It is the ARGSN that is the most expensive element of the missile and at the same time the main problem for Russian production, the DIU emphasizes.

Against this background, Ukrainian intelligence officers are calling on the international community to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, because this tool is really effective.