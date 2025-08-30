Russia attacked Ukraine with 582 airstrikes
Russia attacked Ukraine with 582 airstrikes

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 29-30, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, ground- and sea-based missiles. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 548 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • As of the latest reports, 5 missiles and 24 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations, and fragments fell at 21 locations, with ongoing enemy UAV presence in the airspace.
  • The situation remains critical, and Ukrainian defense forces urge civilians to prioritize safety measures and seek shelter.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

Air defense forces recorded and escorted 582 air attack vehicles:

  • 537 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

  • 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov Region, Krasnodar Territory;

  • 37 air-, land- and sea-based cruise/aviation missiles: Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, Kh-59 (launch areas from Saratov Oblast — RF, Black Sea waters and TOT Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 548 air targets:

  • 510 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of simulator drones;

  • 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 32 cruise/aircraft missiles Kh-101, Kalibr, Iskander-K, Kh-59.

In addition, it is indicated that 5 missiles and 24 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations, and downed objects (fragments) fell at 21 locations.

The attack continues, there are still several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules, stay in shelters! — Ukrainian defense forces call.

