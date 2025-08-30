Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine — there are victims and many injured

During the night of August 29-30, a number of regions of Ukraine were again hit by Russian invaders. This time, the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kyiv regions were the most affected, with local authorities reporting deaths and injuries.
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine
On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Zaporizhia.
According to preliminary data, one person was killed and 22 injured, including three children.
This time, the enemy used strike drones and missiles.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine report that 14 multi-story buildings and more than 40 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.
In addition, it is noted that a fire broke out and power outages were recorded.
In addition, it is indicated that on the night of August 30, the Russian occupiers launched an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones.
Infrastructure facilities, enterprises, and residential buildings were hit by enemy attacks.
He also added that the Nikopol district suffered from strikes from Grad multiple rocket launcher systems and FPV drones.
Railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region has been damaged due to Russian attacks.
As a result, a number of passenger trains are running late and will arrive in Kyiv at least two hours late.
The following flights are currently delayed:
No. 74 Przemysl — Kharkiv;
No. 24 Chelm — Kyiv;
No. 144 Rakhiv — Sumy;
No. 2 Ivano-Frankivsk — Kharkiv;
No. 21 Kharkiv — Lviv;
No. 106 Odesa — Kyiv.
