Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine — there are victims and many injured
State Emergency Service
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine
During the night of August 29-30, a number of regions of Ukraine were again hit by Russian invaders. This time, the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kyiv regions were the most affected, with local authorities reporting deaths and injuries.

Points of attention

  • The consequences of the attacks include casualties, injuries, delayed passenger trains, and disruptions to railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region.
  • Authorities are reporting on the damages caused by Russian attacks, highlighting the need for immediate action to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Zaporizhia.

According to preliminary data, one person was killed and 22 injured, including three children.

This time, the enemy used strike drones and missiles.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, and the team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine report that 14 multi-story buildings and more than 40 private houses were damaged as a result of the shelling.

In addition, it is noted that a fire broke out and power outages were recorded.

The Russians attacked the regional center with various types of weapons. At least 12 strikes were carried out by the Russians in Zaporizhia during a massive attack, Fedorov said.

In addition, it is indicated that on the night of August 30, the Russian occupiers launched an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones.

Infrastructure facilities, enterprises, and residential buildings were hit by enemy attacks.

In Dnipro and Pavlohrad, infrastructure facilities were damaged. Fires broke out in them. In addition, a private house and an outbuilding were set on fire in the regional center. A summer kitchen was damaged, — said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

He also added that the Nikopol district suffered from strikes from Grad multiple rocket launcher systems and FPV drones.

Railway infrastructure in the Kyiv region has been damaged due to Russian attacks.

As a result, a number of passenger trains are running late and will arrive in Kyiv at least two hours late.

The following flights are currently delayed:

  • No. 74 Przemysl — Kharkiv;

  • No. 24 Chelm — Kyiv;

  • No. 144 Rakhiv — Sumy;

  • No. 2 Ivano-Frankivsk — Kharkiv;

  • No. 21 Kharkiv — Lviv;

  • No. 106 Odesa — Kyiv.

