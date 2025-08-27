Russia is actively expanding recruitment for drone production in countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, using the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan as the center of the program.

Russia uses BRICS to recruit female workers for drone factories

Young women from poor countries are offered high salaries and career prospects, but are not told that they are working on the production of strike drones used against Ukraine.

In 2024, representatives from 44 countries, including Mozambique, Colombia, Mali and Sri Lanka, participated in the Start program. The goal for 2025 is 77 countries.

In South Africa, BRICS structures were used for recruitment. The Ministry of Women's Affairs urged young people to "be vigilant," and the authorities launched an investigation into the activities of Russian companies.

The local branch of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance signed an agreement to find 5,600 workers for Alabuga. The BRICS Student Commission distributed job advertisements in January, and popular bloggers on Instagram and TikTok promoted them.

Russia faces a labor shortage due to mobilization, demographic decline, and restrictions on labor migration from Central Asia. Alabuga is building housing for 41,000 people, indicating large-scale plans for drone production.

Over 90% of Start program participants already work in this sector.

In 2024, there were cases where African women were lured with promises of paid internships in the hotel business, and upon arrival, were forced to assemble drones for less pay and in inhumane conditions.