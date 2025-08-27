Russia recruits South African women to work in drone factories
Category
World
Publication date

Russia recruits South African women to work in drone factories

Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
South African
Читати українською

Russia is actively expanding recruitment for drone production in countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, using the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan as the center of the program.

Points of attention

  • Russia is actively recruiting women from South Africa to work in drone factories under the Alabuga economic zone program, offering high salaries and career prospects without disclosing the nature of the work.
  • The recruitment initiative, involving countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, has been criticized for scandals related to forced labor and human trafficking within the factories.
  • Instances have been reported where African women were deceived with promises of internships but ended up assembling drones in inhumane conditions, prompting international investigations and legal actions in countries like Botswana and Argentina.

Russia uses BRICS to recruit female workers for drone factories

Young women from poor countries are offered high salaries and career prospects, but are not told that they are working on the production of strike drones used against Ukraine.

In 2024, representatives from 44 countries, including Mozambique, Colombia, Mali and Sri Lanka, participated in the Start program. The goal for 2025 is 77 countries.

In South Africa, BRICS structures were used for recruitment. The Ministry of Women's Affairs urged young people to "be vigilant," and the authorities launched an investigation into the activities of Russian companies.

The local branch of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance signed an agreement to find 5,600 workers for Alabuga. The BRICS Student Commission distributed job advertisements in January, and popular bloggers on Instagram and TikTok promoted them.

Russia faces a labor shortage due to mobilization, demographic decline, and restrictions on labor migration from Central Asia. Alabuga is building housing for 41,000 people, indicating large-scale plans for drone production.

Over 90% of Start program participants already work in this sector.

In 2024, there were cases where African women were lured with promises of paid internships in the hotel business, and upon arrival, were forced to assemble drones for less pay and in inhumane conditions.

This year, Interpol launched an investigation in Botswana into Alabuga Start on suspicion of human trafficking. Argentina also filed a lawsuit against two former contestants on a TV show who filmed commercials for the program.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation is recruiting Syrians for "meat assaults" in the war against Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The Russian Federation is recruiting Syrians for "meat assaults" in the war against Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation is recruiting young people in Telegram to commit sabotage in the EU — OCCRP investigation
The Russian Federation is recruiting young people in Telegram to commit sabotage in the EU — OCCRP investigation
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia recruits Ukrainian teenagers to carry out sabotage in Europe
Europe

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?