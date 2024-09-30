The Russian Federation is recruiting young people in Telegram to commit sabotage in the EU — OCCRP investigation

The number of young people with pro-Russian views in Europe, who are recruited by an illegal network through Telegram for sabotage in EU countries, is growing.

How the special services of the Russian Federation Telegram recruits young people to commit further crimes in the EU

According to a journalistic investigation, through Telegram, young people are actively involved in sabotage, undermining infrastructure, arson and even murder.

Western special services suspect that Russian special services are behind these actions.

The investigation gives an example of the fictional character Valery Ivanov, who was approached through the "Hello Bot" account with an offer to commit sabotage, such as attacking NATO military facilities or murders, for money.

Similar Telegram channels engaged in recruitment are actively advertised in the pro-Russian media, in particular on the Gray Zone channel, which is associated with the "Wagner" PMC. This tactic, which experts call "trash fishing", has a low success rate, but is cheap for Russia and capable of creating chaos in Western societies, which suits the Kremlin's goals, the journalists note. Share

Despite the arrest of organizers in various European countries, recruitment through Telegram and other social networks continues.

OCCRP is an international non-governmental investigative journalism organization founded in 2006 that specializes in organized crime, corruption and illegal activities. The organization unites journalists from different countries to conduct joint investigations and uncover abuses of power.

Why is it dangerous to use Telegram?

The Telegram messenger does not protect users' personal data and even saves deleted messages. Online.ua journalists tried to find out whether the personal information of Ukrainians can get to the FSB.

In addition, Telegram has been repeatedly accused of spreading hate, pornography, and drug and contraband trafficking. Messenger is used with impunity by terrorist groups such as ISIS.

One of the examples of a shameless leak of personal data by a messenger to the FSB is the story of journalist Ihor Bondarenko.

The man tried to leave the occupied part of Kherson, but he was caught.

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the Telegram messenger is a serious problem for the national security of Ukraine.