Telegram began to cooperate with the investigation after the arrest of Durov

After the arrest of the founder Pavel Durov in France, the Telegram messenger began to cooperate with the investigation and respond to the requests of law enforcement agencies.

What is known about Telegram's cooperation with law enforcement agencies

According to the publication, after the arrest of Durov, Telegram began to respond to legal requests, in particular, from the Department of Juvenile Affairs of the National Police and the Gendarmerie in several criminal investigations.

Messenger also provided data that could help identify suspects in crimes against children.

"The doors are really starting to open," said Johanna Brus, France's head of cybercrime. Share

The article notes that this information has been shared among all French prosecutors, who are now actively calling for the reopening of investigations involving Telegram, which were previously suspended.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office told Liberation that Telegram recently changed its position and became more willing to cooperate with the legal system.

What Pavlo Durov himself says about the accusations against Telegram

The day before, Pavlo Durov made his first statement after his arrest, admitting that Telegram is not an ideal social network.

According to him, the increase in the number of Telegram users to 950 million people caused problems that were used to abuse the platform by fraudsters.

Durov said that he plans to significantly improve the situation in this direction.

Durov noted that Telegram has an official representative in the EU who receives and responds to EU requests, and his email address is publicly available.

The creator of the messenger added that striking the right balance between privacy and security is "not easy", as it is necessary to reconcile privacy laws with law enforcement requirements, and local laws with EU laws.

When it is impossible to reach an agreement with the country's regulator on the correct balance between privacy and security, "we are ready to leave this country," Durov emphasized.