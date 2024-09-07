Budanov called Telegram a threat to Ukraine's national security

Telegram poses a threat to the national security of Ukraine. It is technically difficult to close it in Ukraine, but it is possible. This is the opinion held by the head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov.

To the question of whether Telegram can be considered harmful, Budanov answered in the affirmative.

I've never been afraid to say it. To put it bluntly, Telegram is a threat to our national security. I say it absolutely directly, and we even documented it. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

According to him, studies confirm that Telegram has become the main source of information for Ukrainian society. At the same time, the head of DIU noted that he does not support the closure of Telegram in Ukraine.

I am not in favor of taking it and closing it. This, by the way, is quite difficult to do, but it is possible. I am in favor of "physicalizing" all these Telegram channels. If you want to cover the news, please register. Share

The head of military intelligence also emphasized that it is technically more difficult to block Telegram, like the Russian social networks "Odnoklassniki" and "Vkontakte", but it is possible. Budanov also noted that Twitter (X) is not harmful for Ukrainians.

What will happen to Telegram in Ukraine?

According to lawyer Kateryna Tkachuk, as of today, the problem lies not only in the imperfection of legal regulation, which was the reason for sending draft law No. 11115 for revision.

We cannot also ignore problems in the technical possibility of implementing such a ban.

Many draw parallels with "VKontakte" and "Odnoklassniki". However, back then it was about blocking websites that have their own domain name and IP address. Blocking them is no problem. However, the situation with applications is different, Kateryna Tkachuk emphasized. Share

As the lawyer points out, even if Ukraine manages to agree on the removal of the Telegram application from the App Store and Google Play, Ukrainians will still be able to access them using VPN services.

The expert also reminded that even the process of blocking "VKontakte" and "Odnoklassniki" was not simple.