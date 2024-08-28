How Russia uses Telegram. Medvedev revealed another tool of the Kremlin

Former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev publicly admitted that the Telegram messenger is one of the tools in the information war against Ukraine.

Why does the Kremlin really need Telegram

According to Putin's henchman, using a messenger created by Russian programmer Pavlo Durov, the authorities "deliver their materials to the average Ukrainian."

That is, de facto Dmytro Medvedev officially confirmed that with the help of Telegram, the Kremlin spreads Russian propaganda among Ukrainians.

In addition, he began to justify that "the presence of criminal activity in Telegram does not mean that it was approved by the founder of the messenger, Pavel Durov."

According to the former president of the Russian Federation, the Telegram messenger is used by a large number of Russians, in particular in the "SVO" zone (this is how Russian propaganda calls the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine — ed.)

Telegram is used as a messenger by a huge number of our people, including those who are on the front line. And our enemy has repeatedly said that they cannot control it. And the materials that we publish there (in Telegram) reach the perception of the average Ukrainian. And he also begins to have mental processes that are somewhat different from what is shown on TV. Therefore, it is clearly a political story. And it is necessary to deal with it. Share

Interestingly, against the background of recent events, Medvedev also began to publicly demand that the official Paris detain Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as well, and not just the Russian Pavel Durov.

Budanov repeatedly warned about the dangers of using Telegram

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the Telegram messenger is a serious problem for the national security of Ukraine.

That is, in our country, any person can create a channel, start writing whatever he wants on it, and when they start doing something, cover up that this is media freedom. But this is not media freedom, it is called a little differently. Kyrylo Budanov Head of DIU

It is important to understand that, despite all the shortcomings, Telegram helps to influence people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with information.