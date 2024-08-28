How Russia uses Telegram. Medvedev revealed another tool of the Kremlin

Former President of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev publicly admitted that the Telegram messenger is one of the tools in the information war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Telegram is used by Moscow to spread Russian propaganda among Ukrainians.
- Medvedev no longer hides that the messenger is a tool of influence for Putin's team.
- Despite its shortcomings, Telegram enables the authorities of Ukraine to convey the truth to people in the temporarily occupied territories.
Why does the Kremlin really need Telegram
According to Putin's henchman, using a messenger created by Russian programmer Pavlo Durov, the authorities "deliver their materials to the average Ukrainian."
That is, de facto Dmytro Medvedev officially confirmed that with the help of Telegram, the Kremlin spreads Russian propaganda among Ukrainians.
In addition, he began to justify that "the presence of criminal activity in Telegram does not mean that it was approved by the founder of the messenger, Pavel Durov."
According to the former president of the Russian Federation, the Telegram messenger is used by a large number of Russians, in particular in the "SVO" zone (this is how Russian propaganda calls the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine — ed.)
Interestingly, against the background of recent events, Medvedev also began to publicly demand that the official Paris detain Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as well, and not just the Russian Pavel Durov.
Budanov repeatedly warned about the dangers of using Telegram
According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyryll Budanov, the Telegram messenger is a serious problem for the national security of Ukraine.
It is important to understand that, despite all the shortcomings, Telegram helps to influence people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine with information.
