According to anonymous CNN sources, American long-range ERAM missiles, the supply of which to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was approved by the US State Department, may begin arriving in Ukraine as early as 2025.

Ukraine will receive thousands of American missiles

As previously mentioned, on August 28, the US first announced the sale of Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles worth $825 million.

The team of American leader Donald Trump cannot ignore the fact that diplomatic efforts to end the war have so far been futile.

According to insiders, there is currently talk of a possible sale of up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 global positioning/inertial navigation systems (GPS/INS EGI)

If the sale goes through, the missiles, which have a range of 150-280 miles (241-450 km), could be delivered later this year. Share

It is difficult to say at this time whether restrictions will be imposed on the use of missiles.

Official Washington states that the sale of this weapon supports the foreign policy and national interests of the United States, strengthening the security of a partner country, which is a factor in political stability and economic development in Europe.

What is also important to understand is that the sale will be financed by contributions from Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.