Russia strikes Navy ship — 2 dead already known

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk officially confirmed that two crew members were killed and several more are missing as a result of a Russian strike on a Ukrainian Navy ship.

Updated data on the Russian attack on a Navy ship

A new statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the “United News” telethon on the morning of August 29.

"Unfortunately, we have a second deceased. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Of course, we will definitely find all our missing people — there are several of them," he said. Share

In addition, it is noted that several other servicemen were injured.

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, most of the crew has been safe since yesterday."

The host noted that hostile media reported that the ship had sunk, but Pletenchuk noted that he "cannot confirm this information" at this time.

On August 28, it became known that Russian invaders attacked the ship "Simferopol" of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.