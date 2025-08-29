Russia strikes Navy ship — 2 dead already known
Ukraine
Russia strikes Navy ship — 2 dead already known

Updated data on the Russian attack on a Navy ship
Source:  Telethon "United News"

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk officially confirmed that two crew members were killed and several more are missing as a result of a Russian strike on a Ukrainian Navy ship.

  • Despite reports suggesting the ship may have sunk, official confirmation on its status is pending as the situation continues to unfold.
  • The attack on the Ukrainian Navy ship 'Simferopol' by Russian invaders has raised tensions and concerns about the safety of naval operations in the region.

Updated data on the Russian attack on a Navy ship

A new statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the “United News” telethon on the morning of August 29.

"Unfortunately, we have a second deceased. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Of course, we will definitely find all our missing people — there are several of them," he said.

In addition, it is noted that several other servicemen were injured.

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, most of the crew has been safe since yesterday."

The host noted that hostile media reported that the ship had sunk, but Pletenchuk noted that he "cannot confirm this information" at this time.

On August 28, it became known that Russian invaders attacked the ship "Simferopol" of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Regarding the information regarding the damage to one of the ships of the Ukrainian Navy: we confirm the fact of the ship being hit, the consequences of the attack are currently being eliminated, Pletenchuk said then.

