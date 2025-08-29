Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises again
Ukraine
Russia's attack on Kyiv — death toll rises again

State Emergency Service
On the morning of August 29, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine updated data on the number of deaths as a result of the large-scale attack on Kyiv, which the Russian invaders carried out on the night of August 27-28. As of 08:00, there are already 23 deaths.

Points of attention

  • Psychological assistance has been provided to 147 people by psychologists from the State Emergency Service, highlighting the mental toll of the tragic events.
  • The recent attack on Kyiv by Russia on August 27-28, 2025, underscores the severity of the situation and the impact on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

The situation in Kyiv after the Russian strikes

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that as of 08:00, the elimination of the consequences of the Russian attacks is still ongoing in the capital.

So, last night, rescuers worked continuously at the scene of the destruction, continuing to clear the rubble and search operations.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

The death toll in the destroyed five-story building in the Darnytskyi district has risen to 22. In total, 23 people died in the capital as a result of the night attack, including four children, the official statement of the State Emergency Service says.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

In addition, it is noted that emergency rescue operations and dismantling of structures are ongoing at these locations.

It is also indicated that more than 2,260 tons of building structures and garbage were removed.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 147 people. The work is ongoing.

What is important to understand is that on August 27-28, 2025, the aggressor country Russia carried out one of the largest attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

