Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine strikes the territory of the aggressor country Russia exclusively with its own long-range weapons, so it simply does not need US permission.

Ukraine attacks Russia without US permission

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether the data from foreign media about the alleged ban on the US using its ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory were true.

According to the head of state, such restrictions are not currently being discussed.

The first thing is that at this stage of the war, Ukraine is actively using domestically produced long-range weapons.

We haven't been discussing such issues with the United States lately. It used to be like that. You remember the various signals for our retaliatory strikes after their attacks on our energy sector. That was a long time ago. Today we don't even mention it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently published a new article about the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian war.