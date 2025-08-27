US authorization to strike Russia. Zelenskyy has dotted all the i's
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

US authorization to strike Russia. Zelenskyy has dotted all the i's

Ukraine attacks Russia without US permission
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine strikes the territory of the aggressor country Russia exclusively with its own long-range weapons, so it simply does not need US permission.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy dismisses claims of US restrictions on Ukraine's military actions, emphasizing the current focus on using domestic weaponry in the ongoing war.
  • The evolving dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war highlight the increasing autonomy and self-reliance of Ukraine in its military strategies against Russia.

Ukraine attacks Russia without US permission

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether the data from foreign media about the alleged ban on the US using its ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory were true.

According to the head of state, such restrictions are not currently being discussed.

The first thing is that at this stage of the war, Ukraine is actively using domestically produced long-range weapons.

We haven't been discussing such issues with the United States lately. It used to be like that. You remember the various signals for our retaliatory strikes after their attacks on our energy sector. That was a long time ago. Today we don't even mention it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently published a new article about the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The media claims that the team of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike the territory of the aggressor country, Russia, for several months in a row.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin unexpectedly made concessions on Ukraine's Independence Day
Putin suddenly weakened his demands
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Good surprises for Russians." Zelensky intrigued with news from the front
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky has good news from the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the clearing of three villages in the Donetsk region from Russian occupiers
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?