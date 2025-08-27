Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine strikes the territory of the aggressor country Russia exclusively with its own long-range weapons, so it simply does not need US permission.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy dismisses claims of US restrictions on Ukraine's military actions, emphasizing the current focus on using domestic weaponry in the ongoing war.
- The evolving dynamics of the Russian-Ukrainian war highlight the increasing autonomy and self-reliance of Ukraine in its military strategies against Russia.
Ukraine attacks Russia without US permission
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether the data from foreign media about the alleged ban on the US using its ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory were true.
According to the head of state, such restrictions are not currently being discussed.
The first thing is that at this stage of the war, Ukraine is actively using domestically produced long-range weapons.
What is important to understand is that the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) recently published a new article about the progress of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The media claims that the team of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth has been blocking Ukraine's use of long-range missiles to strike the territory of the aggressor country, Russia, for several months in a row.
