On August 24, on Ukraine's Independence Day, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine have positive results in the Donetsk region, which will be announced soon.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers, including fire damage on infrastructure facilities in Russia.
- President Zelensky expressed gratitude towards Ukrainian soldiers for their achievements, particularly in long-range strikes and operations in Donbas.
Zelensky has good news from the front
The Ukrainian leader made a new intriguing statement regarding the development of the situation on the battlefield during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney:
It is worth noting that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, is in no hurry to reveal any details yet.
Despite this, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers.
Thus, on August 24, as part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on an infrastructure facility on the territory of the Ust-Luga sea terminal (Leningrad region of the Russian Federation).
Moreover, on the same day, the Syzran oil refinery, also located in Russia, came under attack from Ukraine.
