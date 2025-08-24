Watch: Russian MiG-29 fighter jet powerfully "attacked" a pillar in Yerevan

A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet crashed into a pole in Yerevan, Armenian media reported. The incident occurred on the night of August 24.

Another Russian MiG-29 pilot demonstrated his “skills”

Videos of the Russian fighter jet crash are actively spreading online.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane collided with a pole while being transported along Arshakunyats Avenue, and then crashed into a fence on the road.

According to preliminary data, there were no injuries as a result of the accident.

In addition, it is reported that patrol officers and officers of the Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia blocked traffic on the section of the road to Erebuni Airport.

The publication "Military" draws attention to the fact that this time the aircraft wreckage included a MiG-29A fighter jet with tail number "15 red" (RF-92181, serial number 2960526360) manufactured in 1989.

It is also reported that he is stationed at the 3624th Erebuni Air Base within the CSTO.

What is important to understand is that this airbase became the last place of service for MiG-29A fighters, which the Russian Aerospace Forces are actively decommissioning.