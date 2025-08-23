MiG-29 fighter pilot Sergey Bondar died

On the night of August 23, 2025, the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter, Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovich, died. He was only 46 years old.
- The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Major Bondar's death is ongoing, with details to be disclosed at a later time.
- Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Major Bondar as Ukraine mourns the loss of another skilled pilot.
Ukraine lost another pilot
The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported another tragic loss.
According to her, Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission:
In addition, it is emphasized that the causes and circumstances of the disaster are being established.
They will be publicly announced later.
Recall that the MiG-29 (NATO codename: Fulcrum) is a fourth-generation Soviet multi-role fighter.
It was the main multi-role fighter of the Warsaw Pact countries and the USSR during the 1980s. It is currently in service with many countries around the world, including Ukraine.
