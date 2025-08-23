MiG-29 fighter pilot Sergey Bondar died
MiG-29 fighter pilot Sergey Bondar died

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine lost another pilot
On the night of August 23, 2025, the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter, Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovich, died. He was only 46 years old.

Points of attention

  • The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Major Bondar's death is ongoing, with details to be disclosed at a later time.
  • Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Major Bondar as Ukraine mourns the loss of another skilled pilot.

Ukraine lost another pilot

The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported another tragic loss.

According to her, Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission:

On the night of August 23, 2025, after completing a combat mission during landing, the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter, Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovich, born in 1979, died, the official message says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the causes and circumstances of the disaster are being established.

They will be publicly announced later.

We express our condolences to the family and loved ones... — the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

Photo: screenshot

Recall that the MiG-29 (NATO codename: Fulcrum) is a fourth-generation Soviet multi-role fighter.

It was the main multi-role fighter of the Warsaw Pact countries and the USSR during the 1980s. It is currently in service with many countries around the world, including Ukraine.

