MiG-29 fighter pilot Sergey Bondar died

On the night of August 23, 2025, the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter, Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovich, died. He was only 46 years old.

Ukraine lost another pilot

The press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported another tragic loss.

According to her, Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat mission:

On the night of August 23, 2025, after completing a combat mission during landing, the pilot of the MiG-29 fighter, Major Bondar Serhiy Viktorovich, born in 1979, died, the official message says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the causes and circumstances of the disaster are being established.

They will be publicly announced later.

We express our condolences to the family and loved ones... — the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.

Recall that the MiG-29 (NATO codename: Fulcrum) is a fourth-generation Soviet multi-role fighter.