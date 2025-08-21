Where the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place — Ukraine's position

A possible meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as US President Donald Trump, could take place in one of the neutral countries of Europe - Switzerland, Austria, or Turkey.

Zelenskyy gave an answer regarding the place of the meeting with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists on August 20.

We believe it is fair, and the Europeans emphasized this, that the meeting (of the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia — ed.) should be in neutral Europe. Because the war is in Ukraine and on the European continent. I said that we agree. Switzerland, Austria — we agree. Turkey? Turkey for us is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not against it. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

At the same time, he emphasized that he was against the possibility of organizing negotiations in the Russian capital.

There can be no meeting in Moscow.

According to him, Budapest is also a "difficult" choice of meeting location.