Where the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place — Ukraine's position
Where the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place — Ukraine's position

Zelenskyy
Source:  Ukrinform

A possible meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as US President Donald Trump, could take place in one of the neutral countries of Europe - Switzerland, Austria, or Turkey.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is considering neutral European countries, including Switzerland, Austria, and Turkey, as potential meeting locations for negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of holding the meeting in neutral Europe due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and on the European continent.
  • Zelenskyy expressed opposition to organizing negotiations in Moscow and highlighted Budapest as a challenging choice for the meeting location.

Zelenskyy gave an answer regarding the place of the meeting with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists on August 20.

We believe it is fair, and the Europeans emphasized this, that the meeting (of the leaders of Ukraine, the US and Russia — ed.) should be in neutral Europe. Because the war is in Ukraine and on the European continent. I said that we agree. Switzerland, Austria — we agree. Turkey? Turkey for us is a NATO country and part of Europe. And we are not against it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

At the same time, he emphasized that he was against the possibility of organizing negotiations in the Russian capital.

There can be no meeting in Moscow.

According to him, Budapest is also a "difficult" choice of meeting location.

As for Budapest as a platform, it seems to me that it is not easy today. It is not easy, because there is unity of all European countries in supporting Ukraine during this war. And let's be honest, Budapest did not support us. I am not saying that Orban's policy was against Ukraine, but it was against supporting Ukraine.

