Where the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place — Ukraine's position

A possible meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, as well as US President Donald Trump, could take place in one of the neutral countries of Europe - Switzerland, Austria, or Turkey.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is considering neutral European countries, including Switzerland, Austria, and Turkey, as potential meeting locations for negotiations between Zelenskyy and Putin.
- President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of holding the meeting in neutral Europe due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and on the European continent.
- Zelenskyy expressed opposition to organizing negotiations in Moscow and highlighted Budapest as a challenging choice for the meeting location.
Zelenskyy gave an answer regarding the place of the meeting with Putin
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a conversation with journalists on August 20.
At the same time, he emphasized that he was against the possibility of organizing negotiations in the Russian capital.
There can be no meeting in Moscow.
According to him, Budapest is also a "difficult" choice of meeting location.
