How to bring Putin back to the negotiating table on Ukraine — analysts named Trump's only "trump card"

Trump has a bill in his pocket that could be used to force Putin back to the negotiating table.

What is Trump's only "trump card" to bring Putin back to the negotiating table?

After all the theatrics, optimistic statements, and reminders of US President Donald Trump's exceptional ability to convene meetings, Russia's war against Ukraine continues.

As Politico columnist Jonathan Martin wrote in an article, it’s unrealistic to expect a Hollywood-style end to the war after a couple of summits. But it’s also hard to ignore that the only change is that Trump is no longer demanding a ceasefire from Russia.

Also, following Trump's meeting with the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, it became clear that Russia no longer faces the threat of tough American sanctions.

In this regard, Martin expressed doubt that even the first meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin would take place without what initially attracted the Kremlin ruler to Anchorage: the threat of further damage to the Russian military economy.

Without this pressure and the consequences that could arise from inaction, Putin, freed from the demand for a ceasefire, will continue the war and delay diplomatic efforts. Share

Why not issue an ultimatum that if Putin does not participate in the meetings by September 15, Russia will face a wave of new sanctions, the journalist asked.

And this time it will be a full package of secondary sanctions that have legal force, thanks to the bill by Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, which imposes sanctions against Russia's trading partners.

The bipartisan duo has been pushing their bill for months, but Trump prefers to shape his own foreign policy rather than let Congress do so. However, Trump has the opportunity to invoke Section 1 here, albeit mostly solely for diplomatic pressure.

He will be able to say that he will not block the Graham-Blumenthal bill if Putin puts him in an awkward position by refusing to sit at the negotiating table with Zelenskyy.

Now is the time for Trump to bring back the bill. Share

The journalist emphasized that if the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is not scheduled by the end of the summer, it will become clear that Trump was deceived. And it will become equally obvious that his persuasions were not enough.

Putin does not want to make a deal for the sake of the American president, but he may be pushed into making a deal if Trump returns to his position from early summer and takes up the baton.

The columnist noted that if there is no sanctions pressure, the best way to bring Putin back to negotiations will be what has already worked and what Putin uses: force.