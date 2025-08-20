As American leader Donald Trump assures, his desire to achieve peace in Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine is connected with the desire to "get to paradise."
Points of attention
- The revelation of Trump's motivation sheds light on the personal beliefs and goals that influence his diplomatic decisions, showcasing a different aspect of political leadership.
- Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, have signaled openness to various formats for peaceful settlement, indicating potential progress in diplomatic efforts in the region.
Trump believes in the existence of hell and heaven
According to the head of the White House, he "wants to try to get to heaven, if possible."
Donald Trump is convinced that saving "7,000 people a week from death" could bring him closer to that goal.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt later commented on this loud statement.
By the way, on August 18, Donald Trump officially confirmed that after negotiations with the Russian dictator, he would begin organizing a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.
Against the backdrop of recent events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Kremlin does not reject any formats for working towards a peaceful settlement.
