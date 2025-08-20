"We are ready." Trump makes long-awaited decision on Ukraine
"We are ready." Trump makes long-awaited decision on Ukraine

The US will be involved in security guarantees for Ukraine
Source:  Sky News

American leader Donald Trump officially announced that the United States is ready to provide Ukraine with air support as part of a potential peace agreement with Russia and to deter the aggressor from a new attack.

  • White House confirms US air support as an option and possibility, highlighting coordination and security assurance to European allies without American troops involvement.
  • Significant breakthrough noted as Donald Trump agrees to US inclusion in providing security guarantees to Ukraine, as per French leader Emmanuel Macron.

When it comes to security, the Europeans are willing to send people in. We are willing to help them with certain things, especially probably from the air.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House once again made it clear that he is not going to send American troops to Ukraine.

Donald Trump did not disclose additional details, but White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt officially confirmed to media representatives that US air support is "an option and a possibility."

"The President has made it clear that American troops will not be in Ukraine, but we can certainly help with coordination and perhaps provide other means of security assurance to our European allies," she emphasized.

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, he considers it a significant breakthrough that Donald Trump has agreed to include the United States among countries that will provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

