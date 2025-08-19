Ukraine will get a lot of land — Trump

American leader Donald Trump publicly promised that Ukraine would regain "a lot of land" as part of potential agreements with Russia, but did not specify which territories he was referring to.
Points of attention
- Trump clarifies that the US will not deploy American troops to Ukraine to protect it from a potential Russian invasion.
- The promises made by Donald Trump regarding Ukraine getting back 'a lot of land' raise hope for potential resolutions in the region but lack specifics on the territories involved.
Trump gave Ukraine a new loud promise
American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the potential exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia.
According to Donald Trump, Ukraine will return much of its land:
The head of the White House also commented on the issue of control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
However, the US president did not state that Ukraine was ready to give up the indicated territories.
The head of the White House also made it clear that he is not going to deploy American troops to Ukraine to protect it from a new Russian invasion.
