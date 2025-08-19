Ukraine will get a lot of land — Trump

American leader Donald Trump publicly promised that Ukraine would regain "a lot of land" as part of potential agreements with Russia, but did not specify which territories he was referring to.

Trump gave Ukraine a new loud promise

American journalists asked the head of the White House to comment on the potential exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Donald Trump, Ukraine will return much of its land:

Ukraine will get its life back, people will stop dying everywhere. And it will get a lot of land. But this is a war, Russia is a powerful military state, whether you like it or not. You can't challenge a country that is ten times bigger. Donald Trump President of the United States

The head of the White House also commented on the issue of control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"As for Donbass, you've all seen the map, it's 79% controlled by Russia. They understand that," Trump said. Share

However, the US president did not state that Ukraine was ready to give up the indicated territories.