The EU warned of 15 "absolutely critical" days for Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed that the next two weeks will be "critical" for determining Ukraine's security guarantees following talks held on August 18 at the White House.

Macron issued an important warning

According to the French president, his country and other allies of Kyiv are determined to "do all the necessary work on security guarantees."

The next 15 days are absolutely critical for us to complete the work with the Americans and give real substance to these security guarantees. Emmanuel Macron President of France

In addition, the French leader positively assesses Trump's decision to provide Ukraine with "very good security guarantees."

"The big change in recent days is that he recognized the need to guarantee Ukraine's security," Macron explained.

Against this background, the French president urged not to cherish hopes for "quick victories" and not to trust the Russian authorities.

In his opinion, Russia is a "destabilizing force" and "a predator, a cannibal at our doorstep."