The EU warned of 15 "absolutely critical" days for Ukraine
Macron issued an important warning
Source:  Politico

French leader Emmanuel Macron has officially confirmed that the next two weeks will be "critical" for determining Ukraine's security guarantees following talks held on August 18 at the White House.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are underway to ensure that peace agreements provide Ukraine with the necessary deterrent power for rebuilding and living in peace.
  • Collaborative work with American allies is deemed essential to give real substance to the security guarantees for Ukraine.

According to the French president, his country and other allies of Kyiv are determined to "do all the necessary work on security guarantees."

The next 15 days are absolutely critical for us to complete the work with the Americans and give real substance to these security guarantees.

In addition, the French leader positively assesses Trump's decision to provide Ukraine with "very good security guarantees."

"The big change in recent days is that he recognized the need to guarantee Ukraine's security," Macron explained.

Against this background, the French president urged not to cherish hopes for "quick victories" and not to trust the Russian authorities.

In his opinion, Russia is a "destabilizing force" and "a predator, a cannibal at our doorstep."

We want to make sure that this peace, and therefore this agreement, will give Ukrainians the opportunity to rebuild their country and live in peace, to be confident that after the peace agreement is concluded, they will have sufficient deterrent power.

