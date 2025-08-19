The authoritative publication The Telegraph concluded that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy won a “quiet victory” during negotiations with his American counterpart Donald Trump. This meeting was indeed very successful, especially when compared to the negotiations in February 2025.
Points of attention
- The meeting's impact on European leaders and Putin's unexpected cornering further highlight the significance of Zelensky's diplomatic skills and potential breakthroughs in international relations.
- The positive outcomes of the meeting hint at a potential shift in dynamics and security guarantees between Ukraine and the United States, with Zelensky's strategic moves creating a ripple effect in global politics.
The meeting between Zelensky and Trump was successful
According to journalists, the president of Ukraine and European leaders could eventually regain their positions in relations with Donald Trump.
The Telegraph suggests that recent events in the White House have unexpectedly driven Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into a corner.
Everyone was struck by the fact that Zelensky showed a gesture of respect to Trump by wearing a black suit.
Moreover, Zelenskyy used another trick — he delivered a letter from his wife Olena to the First Lady of the United States.
This was a kind of allusion to Melania's letter to Putin calling for the protection of children.
Journalists suggest that the Ukrainian president probably convinced his American counterpart of his sincere interest in peace, rather than in hindering it.
