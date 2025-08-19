Security guarantees for Ukraine. What the US and Europe agreed on
Security guarantees for Ukraine. What the US and Europe agreed on

Insiders reveal US-Europe deal on Ukraine
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

US President Donald Trump and European leaders have agreed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead a working group of national security advisers and NATO representatives to develop a draft security guarantees for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed ongoing coordination with leaders and preparation for discussions to solidify the security guarantees.
  • National Security Advisors are actively engaged, ensuring the implementation of security guarantees for Ukraine.

As anonymous sources in the White House learned, on August 18, Trump and European allies agreed that Marco Rubio would be the key figure on this issue.

It is the head of the US State Department who will lead a working group consisting of national security advisers and NATO representatives, which will develop security guarantees for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that security guarantees will consist of 4 key components :

  • military presence;

  • air defense;

  • armament;

  • monitoring the cessation of hostilities.

Insiders also told reporters that a number of instruments are currently being discussed through which the US could provide indirect military support to European peacekeepers without deploying US troops to the territory of Ukraine.

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has already made a statement on this matter:

Today we continue coordination at the level of leaders, there will be discussions, we are preparing appropriate formats. We will continue working tomorrow. National Security Advisors are also in constant contact now. There will be security guarantees.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

