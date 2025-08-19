We will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin — Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly announced that he will discuss the "territorial issues" between Ukraine and Russia exclusively with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He announced his decision after meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Zelensky wants to discuss everything personally with Putin

According to the Ukrainian leader, he "argued a little" with the percentage of occupied territories that was displayed on the map presented by the Trump team in the White House.

Despite this, the President of Ukraine noted that he had no arguments with Trump, but rather a "good, warm, substantive conversation."

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, he explained when and how certain parts of Ukraine's territory were occupied, in particular part of the east and Crimea in 2014.

The head of state did not comment on Trump's position and did not specify whether he again insisted on an exchange of territories.

Zelensky also did not disclose whether he has a formula for determining the "acceptability" of recognizing certain occupied territories as part of Russia.

We will leave the issue of territories between me and Putin. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, Zelensky's position in the upcoming negotiations with Putin is quite clear: Ukraine will not accept any agreement that includes territorial concessions to Russia and will seek a ceasefire.