Testing the "flying Chernobyl". What Putin has planned
Source:  UNIAN

Ukrainian aviation expert Valeriy Romanenko warns that the aggressor country Russia is preparing to test a cruise missile with a nuclear warhead 9M730 "Burevisnik". According to the expert, the missile, which has been nicknamed the "flying Chernobyl", is extremely dangerous during a fall.

  • Valeriy Romanenko highlights the risks associated with the 'flying Chernobyl' missile and emphasizes the importance of understanding its specifications for defense strategies.
  • It is crucial to address the environmental and security implications of testing and deploying such advanced weaponry, considering the potential consequences of radioactive contamination.

As the expert notes, this rocket has an open-cycle main engine.

What is important to understand is that heating occurs due to a nuclear reactor — a portable nuclear reactor.

And the heated air that escapes from the nozzle carries radioactive contamination. That's why it's called "flying Chernobyl," Valeriy Romanenko explained.

Russia claims that the Burevestnik is approximately 2.5 times larger than the Kh-101 missile and has a similar speed — about 900 km/h.

One of its key advantages is its unlimited flight range, as the nuclear engine can operate for a very long time.

In general, the new missile has the ability to fly tens of thousands of kilometers, but its speed, flight altitude, and other parameters are the same as those of conventional cruise missiles.

According to the expert, it can be shot down by all air defense systems that are engaged in the destruction of cruise missiles.

But the problems begin when this rocket falls to the ground. Because of course, the nuclear reactor will be damaged and the area where the rocket fell will have to be decontaminated.

