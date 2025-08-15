Testing the "flying Chernobyl". What Putin has planned

Ukrainian aviation expert Valeriy Romanenko warns that the aggressor country Russia is preparing to test a cruise missile with a nuclear warhead 9M730 "Burevisnik". According to the expert, the missile, which has been nicknamed the "flying Chernobyl", is extremely dangerous during a fall.

Putin is preparing to test a "flying Chernobyl"

As the expert notes, this rocket has an open-cycle main engine.

What is important to understand is that heating occurs due to a nuclear reactor — a portable nuclear reactor.

And the heated air that escapes from the nozzle carries radioactive contamination. That's why it's called "flying Chernobyl," Valeriy Romanenko explained. Share

Russia claims that the Burevestnik is approximately 2.5 times larger than the Kh-101 missile and has a similar speed — about 900 km/h.

One of its key advantages is its unlimited flight range, as the nuclear engine can operate for a very long time.

In general, the new missile has the ability to fly tens of thousands of kilometers, but its speed, flight altitude, and other parameters are the same as those of conventional cruise missiles.

According to the expert, it can be shot down by all air defense systems that are engaged in the destruction of cruise missiles.