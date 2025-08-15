The West is discussing the revival of the "Iron Rhine" for war with Russia
Source:  Politico

There is already active discussion in the West about whether to restore the Iron Rhine railway, which was built in the 19th century. It could significantly increase the mobility of European armed forces in the event of a war with Russia.

Points of attention

  • The threat from Russia has prompted European nations to reconsider the revival of the 'Iron Rhine' despite differing opinions among allies on its priority.
  • The allocation of funds by the European Union for infrastructure construction could sway the Netherlands' stance on reviving their section of the railway.

According to journalists, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany are currently negotiating the resumption of railway operations.

What is important to understand is that it once connected the port of Antwerp in Belgium with the industrial Ruhr region of Germany.

It is truly difficult to overestimate the role of the “Iron Rhine” in the functioning of the Allied forces during and after World War II.

However, this railway was not used in peacetime, so many of its sections are in need of repair.

The growing threat from Russia has made Europeans think about resurrecting the Rhine.

However, not all parties agree on the priority of reviving the railway. The Netherlands in particular is not particularly enthusiastic. Their section is short, while the parallel Betuwe line already connects Rotterdam with Germany.

According to Herman Welter, a specialist in this field, the position of the Netherlands may still change.

This will happen if the European Union allocates free funds for infrastructure construction.

