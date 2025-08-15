Many problems, hundreds of agents. How the preparation for the Trump-Putin meeting is going

As Bloomberg has learned, for the US Secret Service, preparing for the meeting between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska has become a truly serious challenge, as many problems have arisen that are not easy to solve.
- Hundreds of agents have been deployed to Anchorage, with a mixture of visible security presence and undercover agents blending in with the civilian population to manage the complex security operation.
- The meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska requires meticulous planning and coordination to navigate the unique challenges posed by the location and the need for synchronized security measures.
The main task of the US Secret Service is to ensure the simultaneous protection of both presidents at one point, taking into account that each of them is "surrounded" by their own "well-armed" security guards.
According to insiders, this "operation turned into a real sprint."
The real challenge is primarily that "Alaska's geographical location creates many problems."
Journalists note that cars for the motorcades are delivered from the continental United States by cargo planes.
What is also important to understand is that in bilateral meetings at the highest level, the rules of reciprocity apply: any privilege granted to one leader should be provided to the other.
It is currently known that the Russian dictator's movements will be controlled exclusively by his security guards, while the US Secret Service will maintain external control over the situation.
According to insiders, hundreds of agents have already arrived in Anchorage.
Some of them are on duty at intersections in suits and headphones, while others blend in with the civilian population in plain clothes.
