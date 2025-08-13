"He's still angry." How Trump decided to outwit Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

"He's still angry." How Trump decided to outwit Putin

What to expect from Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

According to Axios, American leader Donald Trump is still furious about the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but is feigning loyalty to the latter in order to bring him to the negotiating table.

Points of attention

  • Trump actively sought a personal meeting with Putin to gauge his readiness for peace, amid concerns over possible concessions to the Russian dictator.
  • While Trump's rhetoric may sound pro-Russian, insiders claim it is a strategic approach for achieving a peace agreement, as the American leader remains deeply angry about Putin's actions.

What to expect from Trump

As journalists managed to find out, even if his diplomatic efforts fail, the US president will not stop selling weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine.

Insiders also claim that Trump was so actively seeking a personal meeting with Putin in order to assess his readiness for peace.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukraine and its allies are very concerned that the American leader might agree to the cynical demands of the Russian dictator.

According to anonymous sources, Trump's rhetoric does indeed quite often sound pro-Russian.

However, he says this is only because he believes in the effectiveness of such an approach for concluding a peace agreement.

The truth is that Trump is still angry about Putin's actions.

"For months, the general consensus has been that we can bring down the Russian economy tomorrow. There are more ways to destroy Ukraine. But if he had to choose a side, he would hit the Russian economy. He really has had enough," the insider said.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump to hold talks with Zelensky before meeting with Putin — media
Trump will listen to Zelenskyy and Europe's position
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump-Putin meeting. Insiders reveal location
Trump and Putin to meet at military base
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia loudly shamed on the eve of Trump-Putin talks
Russia caught red-handed again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?