According to Axios, American leader Donald Trump is still furious about the behavior of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but is feigning loyalty to the latter in order to bring him to the negotiating table.

What to expect from Trump

As journalists managed to find out, even if his diplomatic efforts fail, the US president will not stop selling weapons to NATO countries for Ukraine.

Insiders also claim that Trump was so actively seeking a personal meeting with Putin in order to assess his readiness for peace.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukraine and its allies are very concerned that the American leader might agree to the cynical demands of the Russian dictator.

According to anonymous sources, Trump's rhetoric does indeed quite often sound pro-Russian.

However, he says this is only because he believes in the effectiveness of such an approach for concluding a peace agreement.

The truth is that Trump is still angry about Putin's actions.