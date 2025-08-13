Trump-Putin meeting. Insiders reveal location

Anonymous sources tell CNN that US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have planned a summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.
Points of attention
- The decision to hold the summit in Alaska, on land once part of the Russian Empire, came after initial reluctance from Trump's team but eventual agreement due to limited appropriate meeting options.
- The revelation of the summit location in Anchorage, Alaska, marks a significant development in US-Russian relations and sets the stage for a historic meeting between the two leaders.
Trump and Putin to meet at military base
According to White House insiders, officials from Washington and Moscow spent quite a long time choosing a location for the talks.
Ultimately, they agreed that only Elmendorf-Richardson Military Base could provide "the necessary level of security for this historic event."
What is important to understand is that it is located on the northern outskirts of Anchorage.
As the media learned, Trump's team was initially not thrilled with the idea, but then agreed.
Since the Russian dictator is truly afraid of arrest, he did not support any of the options for meetings in European cities.
Putin also suggested the United Arab Emirates for talks, but the White House opposed it.
According to Trump himself, he is pleased with this choice.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-