Anonymous sources tell CNN that US leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have planned a summit at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska.

Trump and Putin to meet at military base

According to White House insiders, officials from Washington and Moscow spent quite a long time choosing a location for the talks.

Ultimately, they agreed that only Elmendorf-Richardson Military Base could provide "the necessary level of security for this historic event."

What is important to understand is that it is located on the northern outskirts of Anchorage.

As the media learned, Trump's team was initially not thrilled with the idea, but then agreed.

There were few places that would have been suitable for such a meeting, especially given the arrest warrant for Putin issued by the International Criminal Court in 2023.

Since the Russian dictator is truly afraid of arrest, he did not support any of the options for meetings in European cities.

Putin also suggested the United Arab Emirates for talks, but the White House opposed it.

The final choices narrowed down to Alaska and Hungary, but Putin unexpectedly agreed to meet on US soil, on land that was once part of the Russian Empire.

According to Trump himself, he is pleased with this choice.