Trump was answered. The Russian Navy opened the first "Drone Control Center" in Kamchatka
Drone Control Center
Source:  Defense Express

The Russian Navy has launched the first "Drone Control Center" in Kamchatka.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Navy has established the first Drone Control Center in Kamchatka to monitor areas along the Northern Sea Route and enhance security measures.
  • The center will play a crucial role in collecting, processing, and analyzing intelligence information from Forpost and Orion drones, aimed at strengthening surveillance capabilities.
  • The launch of the center is a strategic response to the increased movement of US nuclear submarines near Russian borders, emphasizing the importance of continuous monitoring for national security.

Russia opens first "Drone Control Center" in Kamchatka

This center will become a key link in developing a network of sites for operating reconnaissance and strike drones of the Forpost and Orion types (formerly Inokhodets).

The drones will perform tasks of 24-hour monitoring of territories along the Northern Sea Route, as well as strengthen the security of the strategic nuclear submarine base.

The center will be responsible for collecting, processing, and analyzing intelligence information that drones will receive during flights.

The Russians emphasize that the new center will "increase the effectiveness" of the use of drones and help ensure continuous surveillance of important areas in the north.

This is especially important for the safety of nuclear submarines and ensuring their unhindered access to the ocean.

The launch of the center comes amid an aggravation of the strategic situation: following recent threats from Russian officials, the US has sent two Ohio-class nuclear-capable submarines close to the Russian borders.

Recall that US President Donald Trump ordered the transfer of two nuclear submarines to the Russian coast — the location of their deployment has not been disclosed.

Trump then confirmed that two nuclear submarines were already in the region near Russia.

