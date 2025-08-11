Trump was answered. The Russian Navy opened the first "Drone Control Center" in Kamchatka

The Russian Navy has launched the first "Drone Control Center" in Kamchatka.

This center will become a key link in developing a network of sites for operating reconnaissance and strike drones of the Forpost and Orion types (formerly Inokhodets).

The drones will perform tasks of 24-hour monitoring of territories along the Northern Sea Route, as well as strengthen the security of the strategic nuclear submarine base.

The center will be responsible for collecting, processing, and analyzing intelligence information that drones will receive during flights.

The Russians emphasize that the new center will "increase the effectiveness" of the use of drones and help ensure continuous surveillance of important areas in the north.

This is especially important for the safety of nuclear submarines and ensuring their unhindered access to the ocean.

The launch of the center comes amid an aggravation of the strategic situation: following recent threats from Russian officials, the US has sent two Ohio-class nuclear-capable submarines close to the Russian borders.

Recall that US President Donald Trump ordered the transfer of two nuclear submarines to the Russian coast — the location of their deployment has not been disclosed.