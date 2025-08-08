US President Donald Trump has commented on the situation with the deadline he set for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end his war of aggression against Ukraine. As it turned out, the US president is still disappointed with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.
Points of attention
- The exchange of 'certain signals' between Trump's envoy and Putin reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
- The statement by the Kremlin aide suggests a cautious optimism towards potential developments in resolving the crisis.
Trump expressed his position
The American leader made a new statement on this matter during a conversation with journalists at the White House.
It's no secret that on August 8, the 10-day deadline announced by Trump expires, after which Donald Trump threatened to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.
Journalists asked him whether the deadline he had set remained valid.
What is important to understand is that after Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's trip to Moscow, Trump began talking about "significant progress."
Official Moscow claimed that during the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Trump's envoy, "certain signals" were exchanged regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.
