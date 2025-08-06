The US approved 2 arms contracts for Ukraine at once

The US State Department has approved two arms contracts for Ukraine. It is important to understand that they involve the sale of M777 howitzer repair services, as well as transportation services and logistics.
- The new PURL mechanism involves financing American weapons for Ukraine through contributions from partners, with the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark allocating over a billion dollars for this purpose.
- The US continues to support Ukraine through military assistance, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Details of these decisions were disclosed by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
It is worth noting that one of the contracts provides for the sale to Ukraine of military equipment, repair services, and technical support for M777 howitzers and related equipment worth about $104 million.
This will primarily involve technical assistance, training, instructions, and other related elements of logistical and program support.
As for the second package, it provides for the provision of transport and logistics services and related equipment to Ukraine worth about $99.5 million.
By the way, recently, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, officially confirmed that the US and NATO have launched a new mechanism for providing military assistance to Ukraine, PURL, which involves financing American weapons through contributions from partners.
On August 5, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark announced that they were allocating over a billion dollars for American weapons that Ukraine will receive.
