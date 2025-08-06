"Will pay a high price." Trump discusses a powerful sanctions blow against Russia
"Will pay a high price." Trump discusses a powerful sanctions blow against Russia

Trump may impose sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"
Source:  Financial Times

On the morning of August 6, it became known that the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff had already arrived in the Russian capital Moscow for an official visit. According to the Financial Times, if the Kremlin does not agree to meet Donald Trump's demands this time, he may impose strong sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" of oil tankers.

  • The sanctions target Russia's ability to ship oil at prices higher than the G7 limit, affecting its exports to China and India.
  • The escalating tensions highlight Trump's determination to hold Russia accountable and the potential consequences of failing to reach an agreement.

Trump may impose sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet"

According to insiders, the new sanctions should be the first serious step in a strategy to increase pressure on the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Journalists point out that August 8 — Trump's deadline for the Kremlin to end the war — has truly become a sacred date.

Under the current Western-linked sanctions regime, companies are prohibited from buying sea-borne oil at prices above the G7 limit of $60 per barrel. The shadow fleet has allowed Russia to ship oil at prices above that threshold, mostly to China and India.

The head of the White House is increasingly furious that Putin is showing disrespect for the United States and ignoring Trump's demands.

He made it clear that “Moscow will pay a high price” if it does not want to negotiate peace with Ukraine.

"It all depends on what Witkoff comes back with. If he comes back empty-handed, with absolutely no results, Trump will be furious," one insider told reporters.

